New Delhi: At least 15 people, including 10 women, were killed on Monday after a private compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains and destroyed three houses in Nadoor Kannappan Layout in Mettupalayam in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. More people are feared to be trapped under the rubble caused by the downpour.

Rescue operations are underway as the state meteorological department has predicted more showers over the next few days. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to a nearby hospital. More details are awaited on the incident.

Tamil Nadu: 15 persons dead after a compound wall collapsed & damaged three houses in Nadoor Kannappan Layout in Mettupalayam today morning, following heavy rain in the region. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/hLDGlFMiTx — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Torrential rains have hampered the day to day lives in Tamil Nadu as all schools and colleges were shut today after the district administration on Sunday issued a red alert. Over five people had already died in rain-related incidents till Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency (TNSDMA) announced that schools will be closed in the capital city Chennai, along with Chengelpet, Thiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi and Cuddalore. Schools in Puducherry, too, will be shut on Monday.

A sudden low atmospheric pressure is believed to be the reason behind the current and the predicted spells of rain, the Chennai corporation has set up helpline numbers for water-logging complaints, as well as those for tree falls.

More than 600 water pumps and six tree-felling machines were kept ready to be equipped for any drastic situation.

Additionally, 176 relief centres have been set up across the city and 109 boats arranged to evacuate people, should a need arise. Community kitchens have also been set up to prepare food for the needy.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has also set up a helpline for complaints related to water-logging and tree fall incidents to take stock of the continuous downpour. Residents can dial 044-25384520 or 044-25384530, and/or WhatsApp on 9445477205 for any rain-related emergency.

In 2015, more than 500 people had died due to floods in the state, which were generated due to northeast monsoon. Chennai, too, suffered greatly due to the disaster, which also led to the closure of the airport, which got submerged completely.