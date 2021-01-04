Chennai: A cluster of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from a luxury hotel, The Leela Palace, in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Twenty employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the hotel which accounts for 10 per cent of the staff, a Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) official said. A total of 232 people were tested in the hotel on Sunday. Also Read - This Chennai Luxury Hotel Becomes Coronavirus Hotspot as 85 Test Positive

The Leela Palace hotel located in MRC Nagar has been ordered to suspend all its scheduled events and gatherings immediately. The hotel is a prominent spot for high profile business and political meetings in that take place in Chennai.

This comes just days after ITC Grand Chola hotel in Chennai turned out to be a coronavirus cluster. Between December 15 and January 3, as many as 97 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in ITC Grand Chola.

According to the date released by the corporation on Sunday, since December 16 a total of 1,623 employees working in luxury hotels of Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report, while COVID-19 positive cases have arisen in other star hotels as well, none of them are indicative of a cluster other than ITC Grand Chola or Leela Palace.