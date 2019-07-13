New Delhi: A 24-year-old Muslim man in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district was attacked and thrashed brutally by four men, who objected to his social media photographs of having a beef meal.

On Friday a police case was registered against the four accused.

Mohammed Fisan of Poravacherry village, near Nagapattinam, has a Facebook account under the name Poraali. He posted a photograph of himself having beef soup, which triggered an angry response in the area.

A Hindustan Times report reads, “When he went to his relative’s house in Kalpakkam, he had consumed beef soup. Then he posted a photo of it on Facebook on Thursday with comments glorifying beef. It triggered an angry response from a group of Hindu men in his village.”

The four accused have been identified as N Dhinesh Kumar (28), R Agathian (29), A Ganesh Kumar (27) and M Mohankumar (28).

Fisan was beaten on the street and then soon rushed to the hospital by his family. Following the clash, the Nagapattinam area is reeling under a tense climate.

Meanwhile, the accused have been produced before the Nagapattinam district court which has remanded them to police custody till 26 July.