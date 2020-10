New Delhi: Five people on Friday died while three got injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in T.Kallupatti area of Madurai. Police personnel are present at the spot. Also Read - Mumbai City Centre Mall Fire: 2 Injured, 3500 Rescued; Firefighting Operation Underway | Latest Updates

More details are awaited. Also Read - Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai Mall, Rescue Operations Underway