Chennai: Further easing coronavirus-induced curbs in Tamil Nadu, the state government has now allowed all shops, restaurants and commercial complexes to function till 10 pm, starting Thursday. Shops in Tamil Nadu are presently allowed to remain open till 9 pm. Also Read - Watch: Shocking Video of Rats Running Around Inside ICU of Tamil Nadu Govt Hospital Goes Viral

The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday, in view of the coming festive season and to facilitate further economic recovery. Also Read - Why PM Modi’s Covid Warning Should Be Taken Seriously During Upcoming Festivals

Barring shops located in full containment zones, all others can function up to 10 pm by following the Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, CM Palaniswami said in an official release. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 74 Years Old 'Dead' Man Kept in Freezer Box by Relatives Overnight, Rescued Alive by Police

Considering the upcoming festival season, and the necessity of facilitating further economic recovery, “vegetable shops, groceries, restaurants, and all shops including tea stalls and commercial complexes are permitted to function till 10 pm from October 22,” the chief minister said.

(With PTI inputs)