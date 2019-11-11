New Delhi: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, invited applications from aspiring candidates for the upcoming civic polls in the state. Interested party workers can submit their applications on November 15 and 16 to the designated functionaries in their respective regions across the state, stated a party release, according to news agency PTI.

The applications from across 56 party districts will be received by leaders and senior functionaries including party chairman E Madusudanan (Chennai North), K A Sengottaiyan (suburban Erode), Pollachi V Jayaraman (suburban Tirupur), stated a report. Notably, the application fee ranges from Rs 25,000 for the corporation Mayor post to Rs 3,000 for the ward member of panchayat union council post.

Over 4,400 councillors in urban local bodies, including corporation and municipalities, and about 8,200 town panchayat ward members will be elected in the upcoming civic polls which are expected to be conducted by the end of this year. The elections will be held to fill vacancies, including 12,524 village panchayat presidents and 99,324 ward members, stated news agency PTI. Initially, the civic polls were scheduled to be held in October 2016. However, there has been delay due to litigations in the Madras High Court as well as in the Supreme Court over aspects including the reservation of seats, stated a report.

It must be noted that the ruling AIADMK party had won the by-elections to two assembly constituencies (Nanguneri and Vikravandi) in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam. AIADMK’s R Muthamilselvan won from Vikravandi polling 113,428 votes while his DMK rival N Pugazhenthi had polled 68,646 votes. In Nanguneri, AIADMK candidate V Narayanan polled 94,802 votes while his Congress rival Ruby R Manohar had polled 61,991 votes.

In the recent by-elections held alongside the Parliamentary elections, the DMK had managed to secure 13 of the 22 assembly segments while the AIADMK secured just nine seats.