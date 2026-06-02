Tamil Nadu: Annamalai meets Nitin Navin, now will there will be a meeting with Amit Shah, know all behind the scenes

The BJP in Tamil Nadu is in a strange situation. The state’s most prominent figure is now about to leave. Speculation is rife in Tamil Nadu about former BJP chief Annamalai. Speculation is rife that he may leave the BJP and form his own party? Amid speculation about his departure, Annamalai met with BJP president Nitin Nabin and leader BL Santosh in Delhi today.
K Annamalai is also believed to have an important meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah later today. Amidst speculation, the two will hold a crucial meeting. This meeting will determine whether Annamalai, once the poster boy of the Tamil Nadu BJP, will be leaving the BJP or will remain in the party as before. According to sources, Annamalai is attempting to exit the BJP through mutual consent.
Sources close to BJP leader Annamalai say that the former IPS officer believes that Tamil Nadu politics has undergone a major shift since Thalapathy Vijay emerged as a major political force. A source familiar with the matter said, “Today, there is no leader to compete with Vijay. The Dravidian era is over. Politics based solely on language issues will no longer work. The state’s politics has changed.”
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According to sources, Annamalai may launch a public movement, and all eyes are on whether it will eventually evolve into a party. Earlier, K. Annamalai, one of the BJP’s prominent leaders from Tamil Nadu, said on Monday that he would clarify his position in the next two days, allaying speculation about his dissatisfaction with the party and the possibility of forming a new political organization.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Delhi, Annamalai, when asked about speculation about forming a new political party, said he would respond and clarify his stand in two days.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | BJP leader K. Annamalai leaves for Delhi from Chennai.
When asked on speculations about him expected to launch a new party, he says, “Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days” pic.twitter.com/5qOZfp7OHD
— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026
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