New Delhi: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that 12,110 crores of farm loans from cooperative banks will be waived to relieve farmers in the state. The decision that has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and two successive cyclones (Nigar, Burevi) will benefit nearly 16.43 lakh TN farmers. “It is important to help farmers revive farming,” said Palaniswami, adding that the waiver will be applicable immediately and funds will be kept aside from the government’s wallet to fund it. Also Read - Will Make Madurai Second Capital of Tamil Nadu if MNM Comes to Power: Kamal Haasan

