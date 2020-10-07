New Delhi: Incumbent Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be AIADMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election slated to held next year, the party announced on Wednesday. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: State Extends Shutdown Till October 31 With More Relaxations; Theatres, Parks, Pools, Beaches to Remain Shut

Further, the AIADMK also constituted a steering committee of 11 members for assembly elections. It includes Ministers Dindigul C Sreenivasan, P Thangamani, and S P Velumani. Also Read - School Reopening News: These States/UTs to Resume Normal Classes From October 1 | Complete SOPs Here

Addressing a crowded press conference along with Palaniswami and other senior leaders at the party headquarters, AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam said: “I am happy to announce that our dear brother Palaniswami will be the victorious Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK for the 2021 Assembly elections.” Also Read - Once a COVID Hotspot, Koyambedu Market in Chennai Reopens; Social Distancing Still a Challenge

The decision has been taken unanimously in consultations led by party presidium chairman E Madusudanan, he said.

Apart from him, Palaniswami, party deputy coordinators K P Munusamy, R Vaithilingam and members of the Steering Committee have unanimously resolved to nominate Palaniswami as the AIADMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate, he announced amid a thunderous applause.

The much awaited twin announcements have brought the curtain down on speculations over the CM candidate of the ruling party and ended intra-party differences over setting up the panel.

(With agency inputs)