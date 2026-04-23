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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: 234 constituencies witness over 84 per cent voting, CEC calls it highest ever

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: 234 constituencies witness over 84 per cent voting, CEC calls it ‘highest ever’

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: The state voted in a single phase on April 23 for all the 234 assembly seats and recorded over 84 per cent voter turnout. Scroll down for details.

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: According to the latest data of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 84.80 per cent. This is the highest ever for the state, which has now become a major political development. The state entered polling in one phase only on Thursday, and the vote counting will be done on May 4.

Voter turnout in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu witnessed a high voter turnout on Thursday. The state witnessed 84.80 per cent in the election, which, as per the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, is the highest ever.

“Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence, ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu,” said the CEC.

In the statement, he acknowledged every voter in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for the surge in percentage.

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Voter turnout in key districts of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded the high voter turnout of 84.80 per cent on April 23. The major districts like Karur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, and Namakkal recorded almost 92.84 per cent, 90.42 per cent, 90.02 per cent, 89.97 per cent, and 89.63 per cent, respectively.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The state entered the voting in a single phase on April 23 for all the 234 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will be done on May 4.

PM Modi’s urge to voters in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier urged the voters in Tamil Nadu to perform their part. “As Tamil Nadu votes in the Assembly elections, I call upon all voters to take part enthusiastically in this sacred duty of democracy. I urge the youth and the women of Tamil Nadu in particular to come out and vote in record numbers,” he wrote.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election: 152 seats witness over 91% voting in 1st phase, highest ever turnout

As Tamil Nadu votes in the Assembly elections, I call upon all voters to take part enthusiastically in this sacred duty of democracy. I urge the youth and the women of Tamil Nadu in particular to come out and vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2026

West Bengal also witnessed a high voter turnout in the first phase of voting. The state showed over 91 per cent voter turnout in the first phase. The second phase is scheduled to take place on April 29.

(With inputs from ANI)

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