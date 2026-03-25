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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: AIADMK releases first list, Palaniswami to contest from Edapaddi - Check candidates names here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: AIADMK releases first list, Palaniswami to contest from Edapaddi – Check candidates’ names here

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: AIADMK releases first list, Palaniswami to contest from Edapaddi - Check candidates’ names here

Chennai: Ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released its first list on Wednesday. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the first list of 23 candidates. He is also among those named in the list. While announcing the names of the candidates, Palaniswami stated that the candidates have been fielded after consideration by the AIADMK Governing Council.

What Did Palaniswami Say?

In an official statement, Palaniswami said, “As per the decision taken after due consideration by the Governing Council of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I hereby inform that for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Elections scheduled to be held on 23.04.2026, the following individuals have been selected and will be fielded as the official candidates of the party in the respective Assembly constituencies listed.”

Among other key candidates named in the list are K P Munusamy from Veppanahalli, Dindigul C Srinivasan from Dindigul, Natham R Viswanathan from Natham, S P Velumani from Thondamuthur, and D Jayakumar from Royapuram.

The announcement marks the party’s first set of candidate declarations ahead of the Assembly elections, with more names expected to be released in subsequent lists.

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AIADMK Fielded Senior Leaders

The party has also named several senior leaders in its first list, including P Balakrishna from Krishnagiri, D Jayakumar from Rayakottai, C V Shanmugam from Hosur, S K Rajendran from Maduranthakam, K P Anbazhagan from Palacode, R K Nagaraj from Pennagaram, and O S Manian from Velur.

Earlier, following a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president GK Vasan on Tuesday announced that a seat-sharing agreement had been reached with the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has secured the party five constituencies for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Vasan expressed high confidence in his party’s “winnability,” asserting that securing these five “winning constituencies” is a strategic move to help the AIADMK come to power and “throw out” the incumbent “anti-people” government.

“We have signed a deal for agreements of constituencies with the NDA in Tamil Nadu. We have five winning constituencies. Tamil Maanila Congress will win in all five constituencies and help the AIADMK form a government in Tamil Nadu,” said Vasan.

AIADMK To Contest On BJP’s Lotus Symbol

He announced that the party would contest on the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol instead of its traditional ‘Cycle’ emblem, citing “technical problems” with the Election Commission regarding the cycle symbol.

Other prominent names in the list include Dr C Vijayabaskar from Virudhachalam, Kadambur C Raju from Kovilpatti, R B Udhayakumar from Tirumangalam, K T Rajenthra Bhalaji from Sivakasi, P Pandi from Madurai East, A K Selvaraj from Cumbum, V Rajan Chellappa from Tirupparankundram, K C Karuppannan from Manamadurai, K C Karuppasamy from Sholavandan, and M R Vijayabhaskar from Karaikudi.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Schedule

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