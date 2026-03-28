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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: DMK releases first list of candidates; check here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: DMK releases first list of candidates; check here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: DMK releases first list of candidates; check here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: DMK releases first list of candidates; check here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has released the first list of candidates on Saturday. The list comprises candidates who will be contesting from various constituencies across the state. Out of 234 constituency assemblies in the state, the DMK will be contesting 164 seats, and Congress will be contesting 28 seats. The list was announced by the party chief, MK Stalin.

The full list will be available shortly.

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