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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: DMK releases first list of candidates; check here 

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: DMK releases first list of candidates; check here 

Published date india.com Updated: March 28, 2026 4:16 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: DMK releases first list of candidates; check here 

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has released the first list of candidates on Saturday. The list comprises candidates who will be contesting from various constituencies across the state. Out of 234 constituency assemblies in the state, the DMK will be contesting 164 seats, and Congress will be contesting 28 seats. The list was announced by the party chief, MK Stalin.

The full list will be available shortly.

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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