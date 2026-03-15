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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE: Election Commission to announce polls schedule shortly; check key updates

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE: Election Commission to announce polls schedule shortly; check key updates

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE: The Election Commission will shortly announce the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections dates

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Schedule: In a significant political development for the nation, Tamil Nadu is set to hold the 2026 Assembly Elections along with three more states and Union Territory this year. Most importantly, the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commssionner Ganesh Kumar is set to announce the schedule of the polls later today.

What is the fight about Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

Elections will be held for the 234 seats of the Tamil Nadu Assembly with incumbent chief minster MK Stalin-led Secular Progressive Alliance seeking a second consecutive term pitted against the BJP-AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance.

What happened in last Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won with 133 seats. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) followed with 66 seats. Congress stood at 18 seats. The state saw a voter turnout of 76.6 per cent.

Prior to that, in the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, AIADMK took the lead with 134 seats, DMK won 89 seats, followed by Congress at 8 seats. Notably, the voter turnout was 73.6 per cent.

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE:

All updates on the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election will be updated here at India.com.

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