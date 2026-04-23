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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live Updates: Polling begins across 234 seats; Stalin, Vijay, and EPS in high-stakes face-off

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live Updates: Polling begins across 234 seats; Stalin, Vijay, and EPS in high-stakes face-off

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on Thursday in a single phase across all 234 Assembly constituencies.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (L), TVK Chief Vijay (C), General Secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K. Palaniswami (R) (Photo Credit: All photos taken from X)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live Updates: Polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase today, April 23, 2026. Polling will be conducted across all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, with as many as 75,064 polling stations established to facilitate voter participation and ensure accessibility. The vote counting is scheduled for May 4. The state is poised for a multi-cornered contest as traditional Dravidian parties face a significant challenge from the rising influence of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, testing their historical grip on the region.

Will Edappadi K. Palaniswami lead AIADMK back to power or Vijay turn the tables?

The high-stakes battle mainly pits the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance against the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is aiming to retain power, while AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is striving to lead his party back to the treasury benches after five years.

Read More: Election Commission big update for Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Perfume, ink, glue on EVM considered tampering, people found guilty will be…

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2024, is making his electoral debut by contesting from Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur. Meanwhile, DMK chief M. K. Stalin is in the fray from Kolathur, a constituency long regarded as his political stronghold.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are being framed as a fierce contest between two dominant alliances — the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the National Democratic Alliance, where the AIADMK continues to play a central role in the state.

How prepared are authorities across 234 constituencies?

The authorities have even deployed 1,06,418 electronic voting machines (EVMs), ensuring adequate availability, redundancy, and backup systems in case of any technical contingencies during polling hours. Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened and scaled up, with as many as 83,875 police personnel deployed across the state at polling stations, strong rooms, and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order.

Read More: Security tightened as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu gear up for Phase-1 polling | All details inside

In addition to the state police deployment, a total of 300 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been stationed across sensitive and vulnerable areas to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents during the polling process. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog to know the voting percentage recorded over the day and other key details.

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