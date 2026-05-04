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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Udhayanidhi Stalin leads in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by margin of over 4100 votes 

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Udhayanidhi Stalin leads in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by margin of over 4100 votes 

Published date india.com Updated: May 4, 2026 3:19 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Udhayanidhi Stalin leads in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by margin of over 1300 votes 
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Image: ANI)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: As the vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s constituency has come into the spotlight. It’s because the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader is leading in his assembly constituency seat, the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. The main competitor of the leader so far is Selvam D from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading by over 4,100 votes as of round 11 of vote counting.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s constituency

The vote counting in Tamil Nadu’s Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni began at 8 AM on May 4. There are a total of 17 rounds of vote counting in the constituency seat. As of round 11, Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by a margin of over 4,100 votes.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit visits his home with bouquet as TVK creates history, video goes viral

Candidates from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

Party  Candidate’s Name
DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin
TVK D. Selvam
AIADMK Aadirajaram
NTK Aysha
BSP Mohammed Yasser
IND Agni Aalvar
IND Rajeshkumar. K
TVVK Irfan Basha
IND Rajasekar S.
IND Mirza Safder Ali
IND Syeed Layak Bhasha
IND Bharathkumar G.
IND Ayisha
IND Mohamed Meera
IND K. Selvam
IND Saamy S.K.
IND M. Kumar
IND Vijaya Kumar
IND Mohamed Dharik
IND Selvam Harinarayanan
IND Milany. P
IND C. Arumugam
IND Athimulam
IND Seenivasan L.
IND Selvam Venkatesh
IND Selvam. K

Here, IND refers to Independent.

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Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: As Thalapathy Vijay leads, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirupati -Watch video

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

The voting for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu concluded in a single phase on April 23 for all 234 assembly constituencies, with a huge voter turnout of 84.69 per cent.

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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