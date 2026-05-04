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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Udhayanidhi Stalin leads in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by margin of over 4100 votes
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Udhayanidhi Stalin leads in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by margin of over 4100 votes
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: As the vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s constituency has come into the spotlight. It’s because the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader is leading in his assembly constituency seat, the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. The main competitor of the leader so far is Selvam D from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading by over 4,100 votes as of round 11 of vote counting.
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s constituency
The vote counting in Tamil Nadu’s Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni began at 8 AM on May 4. There are a total of 17 rounds of vote counting in the constituency seat. As of round 11, Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by a margin of over 4,100 votes.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit visits his home with bouquet as TVK creates history, video goes viral
Candidates from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
|Party
|Candidate’s Name
|DMK
|Udhayanidhi Stalin
|TVK
|D. Selvam
|AIADMK
|Aadirajaram
|NTK
|Aysha
|BSP
|Mohammed Yasser
|IND
|Agni Aalvar
|IND
|Rajeshkumar. K
|TVVK
|Irfan Basha
|IND
|Rajasekar S.
|IND
|Mirza Safder Ali
|IND
|Syeed Layak Bhasha
|IND
|Bharathkumar G.
|IND
|Ayisha
|IND
|Mohamed Meera
|IND
|K. Selvam
|IND
|Saamy S.K.
|IND
|M. Kumar
|IND
|Vijaya Kumar
|IND
|Mohamed Dharik
|IND
|Selvam Harinarayanan
|IND
|Milany. P
|IND
|C. Arumugam
|IND
|Athimulam
|IND
|Seenivasan L.
|IND
|Selvam Venkatesh
|IND
|Selvam. K
Here, IND refers to Independent.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: As Thalapathy Vijay leads, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirupati -Watch video
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
The voting for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu concluded in a single phase on April 23 for all 234 assembly constituencies, with a huge voter turnout of 84.69 per cent.
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