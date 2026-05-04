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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Udhayanidhi Stalin leads in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by margin of over 4100 votes

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Udhayanidhi Stalin leads in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by margin of over 4100 votes

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Udhayanidhi Stalin leads in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by margin of over 4100 votes

Udhayanidhi Stalin (Image: ANI)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: As the vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s constituency has come into the spotlight. It’s because the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader is leading in his assembly constituency seat, the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. The main competitor of the leader so far is Selvam D from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading by over 4,100 votes as of round 11 of vote counting.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s constituency

The vote counting in Tamil Nadu’s Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni began at 8 AM on May 4. There are a total of 17 rounds of vote counting in the constituency seat. As of round 11, Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by a margin of over 4,100 votes.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit visits his home with bouquet as TVK creates history, video goes viral

Candidates from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

Party Candidate’s Name DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin TVK D. Selvam AIADMK Aadirajaram NTK Ays ha BSP Mohammed Yasser IND Agni Aalvar IND Rajeshkumar. K TVVK Irfan Basha IND Rajasekar S. IND Mirza Safder Ali IND Syeed Layak Bhasha IND Bharathkumar G. IND Ayisha IND Mohamed Meera IND K. Selvam IND Saamy S.K. IND M. Kumar IND Vijaya Kumar IND Mohamed Dharik IND Selvam Harinarayanan IND Milany. P IND C. Arumugam IND Athimulam IND Seenivasan L. IND Selvam Venkatesh IND Selvam. K

Here, IND refers to Independent.

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Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: As Thalapathy Vijay leads, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirupati -Watch video

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

The voting for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu concluded in a single phase on April 23 for all 234 assembly constituencies, with a huge voter turnout of 84.69 per cent.

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