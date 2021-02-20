Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan met actor Rajinikanth at his residence at Poes Garden here on Saturday. The meeting comes nearly a month after Rajinikanth announced his decision to not enter electoral politics due to health concerns. Notably, Thalaiva was admitted to Hyderbad’s Apollo Hospital in December 2020 after severe blood pressure fluctuation. Also Read - Stylish Chaiwala in Nagpur Serves Tea With an Unbeatable Swag, Says He's Inspired by Rajinikanth | Watch Video

"Before anyone asks me about Rajinikanth, I will meet him after I finish my campaign in Chennai. My feeling is similar to his fans. Inspite of feeling a little disappointed, his health is of utmost importance to me. My Rajini must be healthy, wherever he may live. I will inform you about him, after I meet him," Kamal Haasan had said earlier.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021, scheduled to be held in April-May this year. Several reports have claimed that MNM leaders are hopeful that Rajinikanth would back the party as Haasan shares a good rapport with the superstar.

A couple of days back, Makkal Needhi Maiam announced distribution of applications for aspirants for party tickets to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Haasan, whose party will distribute the applications online also, said even non-members were welcome to apply for a ticket if they believed they had the due qualifications.

Haasan’s MNM has fixed a price of Rs 25,000 for applicanfts but made it clear the amount was non-refundable. The party will also contest the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll, slated to be held along with TN polls.