Tamil Nadu assembly elections: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released its first list of six candidates for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. CM Edapaddi K Palaniswamy will contest the elections from Edapaddi, while his deputy, O Panneerselvam has been fielded from Bodinayakanur constituency. Also Read - ‘Didn’t Aim For Power’: Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, Sasikala Announces Retirement From Politics

Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively. MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments

Check AIADMK’s first list of candidates here:

Notably, the ruling AIADMK has already sealed its deal with PMK allotting it 23 seats. On Tuesday, it continued seat-sharing talks with its key ally BJP for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, however, no outcome emerged.

Single-phase polls to 234 assembly seats in the state would be held on April 6.