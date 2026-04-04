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Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Why did K Annamalai decide not to contest polls... Is there any connection with PM Modi?

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Why did K Annamalai decide not to contest polls… Is there any connection with PM Modi?

K Annamalai and Narendra Modi meeting: K Annamalai clarified that he will not contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, stating that this was his own decision. He had informed the party in advance, and therefore his name was not included in the list of candidates. He stated that his focus is on campaigning for NDA candidates. As part of this, he will campaign in Tamil Nadu, as well as Kerala and Puducherry. After meeting with PM Modi, Annamalai prioritized the organization and expressed confidence that the NDA will perform well in this election.

Tamil Nadu elections: Why did K Annamalai decide not to contest elections... Is there any connection with PM Modi?

There’s been a lot of speculation about the absence of prominent leader K. Annamalai from the BJP’s list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. To put an end to these speculations, K. Annamalai himself has come forward, stating clearly that he himself did not intend to contest the elections. He wants to focus on all the seats where NDA candidates are contesting.

After meeting PM Modi, K Annamalai made organisation a priority

K. Annamalai has categorically stated that he will not contest the election this time and will focus solely on the party’s campaign. Annamalai, who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, stated that he was neither on the candidate list nor in the running.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said he had already informed the party high command in writing that he did not wish to contest this election. Therefore, his name was not included in the list of probable candidates for the April 23 election.

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Annamalai said that if he wanted, he could have contested from any seat in Tamil Nadu, but he chose the path of strengthening the organisation and campaigning in support of the candidates.

Annamalai will hold public meetings in Tamil Nadu as well as Kerala and Puducherry.

He said the party has assigned him to campaign in Puducherry and Kerala until April 7, and then in Tamil Nadu until April 23. “As a worker, my role is to campaign for NDA candidates across the state, and I will do so with full responsibility,” K. Annamalai said.

Annamalai also clarified that he had already informed Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP General Secretary BL Santosh, and the party leadership about his decision. Regarding his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, he stated that it would be a general discussion on election strategy. He also expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for respecting his decision and entrusting him with the responsibility of campaigning for the NDA.

In his statement, Annamalai expressed confidence that the NDA will perform better in this election and will work towards winning maximum seats.

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