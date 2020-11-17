New Delhi: With nearly six months remaining for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, former Union Minister and elder son of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi — MK Alagiri is considering to float out his own political party as his younger brother, DMK Chief MK Stalin, strategizes to be the next chief minister. He is reportedly considering the idea of a new outfit almost six years after he was expelled from the DMK and might name his party Kalaignar DMK or KDMK. Also Read - Delhi's COVID Surge Worst in The World; Centre Readies Fight Plan, Directs Airlifting of 75 Doctors & 250 Paramedics

According to a report by The News Minute, Alagiri has been in talks with the BJP about the possibility of being part of the BJP's alliance in the state. The Alagiri camp has reportedly confirmed that there has been significant talks regarding the alliance and that Alagiri will likely meet Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai on November 21. However, Alagiri's family member claimed that no meeting with Shah has been scheduled yet.

A source close to Alagiri said TNM, "He has been asking to be readmitted into the DMK for a long time now but they have stonewalled him. It is not confirmed that he will join the BJP alliance as the thinking won't match. He will likely start a new party. He has support in Tamil Nadu. His first choice, however, would be DMK. We are not able to understand what Stalin is thinking."

Meanwhile, a DMK source said that the party has called for a high-level meeting on November 23, where Alagiri’s political moves might be discussed. However, the source also mentioned that those close to party President MK Stalin, including his son Udayanidhi, have made it clear that Alagiri will not be allowed to return to the DMK. “We think this joining BJP alliance is just posturing. He wants to come back to DMK and perhaps one way to ensure a return is to claim to go to the opposition,” a DMK source said.

Alagiri was once considered DMK’s strongman and was expelled in March 2014 expelled for anti-party activities when Karunanidhi was the leader of the party. Ever since his expulsion from the party, Alagiri is known for maintaining a low-profile. However, after Karunanidhi’s demise in August 2018, Alagiri had reportedly said that he was ready to accept Stalin’s leadership if he was inducted into the party.