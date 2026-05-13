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Tamil Nadu Assembly Floor Test: Vijay wins floor test with 144 votes, TVK gets support from 26 AIADMK MLAs

Tamil Nadu Assembly Floor Test: Vijay wins floor test with 144 votes, TVK gets support from 26 AIADMK MLAs

Currently, TVK has 107 seats (after Chief Minister Vijay abdicated the Tiruchirappali East seat) in the assembly. The party also has the support of 13 MLAs of Congress, IUML, VCK, CPI and CPM.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (PTI image)

Tamil Nadu Assembly 2026: Tamil Nadu’s newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on Wednesday proved its majority in the assembly. Vijay won the floor test with 144 votes. AIADMK’s 26 rebel MLAs also voted in favour of TVK. Meanwhile, 22 MLAs voted against the party, while five remained neutral.

Congress, VCK, IUML and Left parties have extended their support to TVK’s Vijay. Currently, TVK has 107 seats (after Chief Minister Vijay abdicated the Tiruchirappali East seat) in the assembly. The party also has the support of 13 MLAs of Congress, IUML, VCK, CPI and CPM.

Also Read: Trouble for Vijay not over yet? Ahead of floor test, MLA who won by a single vote barred from…

DMK Boycotts Floor Test

DMK’s MLA and the leader of opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that the party will abstain from voting in the floor test. “The very people who voted for you have begun to feel that they have committed a grave error. We, the DMK, are staging a walkout and will not participate in the vote,” Stalin said.

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Also Read: ‘Free electricity, women’s safety’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s first order after taking oath

“There should be a secular govt. Almost 65% people have rejected Vijay as CM. The majority of them didn’t vote for him. How long will this government last is what the people are thinking about,” he said.

Vijay met IUML, Congress and VCK leaders

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday called on leaders of IULM, VCK and Congress, all of whom had supported him in his bid to form his maiden government in the state. Such meetings with key leaders continued for the second day, with the CM already having met his predecessor, DMK President MK Stalin, and his bitter critic NTK founder Seeman, among others on Monday.

Interestingly, Vijay also met the AIADMK faction led by C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, whose supporting MLAs extended support to the TVK government, which will face its crucial vote of confidence on Wednesday. The AIADMK now stands divided between the respective camps led by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and these two senior leaders.

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