Tamil Nadu beefs up border security in Nilgiris amidst Nipah virus threat in Kerala

Travellers and tourists arriving from Kerala are being screened for symptoms associated with the Nipah virus infection, while officials keep a close watch on the situation.

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TN's Nilgiris intensifies border vigil as Nipah concerns emerge in Kerala. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Following reports of a suspected Nipah virus case in the neighbouring Kozhikode district, the Nilgiris district administration has intensified surveillance at key checkpoints along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Officials stated that precautionary measures have been taken to prevent the infection from spreading into Tamil Nadu.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru stated that health department personnel have been deployed at all major border checkpoints, including Thaloor, Nadugani, Nambiyarkunnu, Soladi, and Pattavayal.

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Travellers and tourists arriving from Kerala are being screened for symptoms associated with the Nipah virus infection, while officials keep a close watch on the situation.

Alert levels were raised following initial reports from Kerala confirming a case of the virus in a patient in Kozhikode.

Although no threat has been confirmed in Tamil Nadu so far, the district administration has taken precautionary measures given the heavy movement of people across the interstate border.

Officials noted that residents of several border villages frequently travel to Kerala for work and trade, resulting in regular cross-border movement.

In light of these factors, health officials have expanded surveillance efforts beyond the checkpoints and are paying special attention to areas with large populations of migrant workers.

Necessary health screenings are being conducted, and monitoring has been intensified in these locations. As part of preparedness measures, government hospitals, primary health centers, community health centers, and private hospitals across the district have been instructed to remain alert.

Medical institutions have been directed to immediately report any suspected symptoms related to Nipah to the health department to ensure prompt intervention. The administration has also appealed to visitors arriving from Kerala to voluntarily seek medical assistance if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, respiratory illness, or other health issues associated with the virus.

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Officials stated that early reporting and seeking treatment would be crucial to preventing any potential infection.

District Collector Tanneru emphasised that these measures are purely precautionary and urged the public not to panic. He stated that the district administration is working closely with health officials and continuously monitoring developments in Kerala.

With enhanced screening, hospital preparedness, and surveillance systems in place at the grassroots level, officials expressed confidence that the district is fully prepared to handle any emergency situation. He reiterated that there is currently no cause for concern among residents and that surveillance will continue as a precautionary measure.