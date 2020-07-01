New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs to each family of those who lost their lives in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant earlier today. The state government also announced a relief of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 for those who have sustained severe and minor injuries. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths: NHRC Issues Notice TN DGP, IGP, Thoothukudi Police Over Jayaraj-Fenix Case

At least six people died and seventeen others were severely injured during the massive explosion at NLC India’s thermal plant in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district. This is the second such incident in the span of two months. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Tragedy: 6 Dead, 17 Injured in Explosion at Neyveli Lignite Power Plant Boiler, 2nd Blast in 2 Months

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also expressed his condolences to kins of those who died, and extended “all possible help” to the chief minister in tackling the incident.

The mishap occurred at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers, aged between 25 and 42 years, were in the process of resuming operations this morning. A similar incident had taken place in May where four persons were killed when a boiler in the NLC TPS II exploded.