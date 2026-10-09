Tamil Nadu by election results: Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK suffers setback in Dharapuram, maintains lead in Madurantakam

Tamil Nadu by election results 2026: By-election results for two Tamil Nadu seats, Madurantakam and Dharapuram, are being announced today. Initial trends show Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay's party, TVK, leading in both Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam and Dharapuram assembly constituencies.

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Polling officials at work during the counting of votes for the Dharapuram Assembly by-election, in Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu. (PTI image)

Tamil Nadu by election results: Thalapathy Vijay’s party, TVK, is leading in Madurantakam but has faced a setback in Dharapuram constituency in Tamil Nadu. TVK candidate Margatham Kumaravel is leading in Madurantakam, but P. Satyabhama is now at number two in Dharapuram after AIADMK canditate has taken a lead. Both won the assembly elections as AIADMK candidates, but later resigned and joined TVK. Following which, in the by-elections, CM Vijay had given tickets to Margatham Kumaravel from Madurantakam and P. Satyabhama from Dharapuram.

Counting began at 8 am. Postal ballots were counted before votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs). Strong rooms containing voting machines were opened in the presence of district election officers, collectors, returning officers, election observers, and candidates’ agents.

Counting in 21 rounds

Counting will take place in 21 rounds in Madurantakam. Fourteen tables have been set up for counting EVM votes. Two tables have been allocated for postal ballots. Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips will also be counted separately for verification.

A heavy police presence has been deployed at the counting center. Both constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes. Madurantakam is in Chengalpattu district and part of the Kanchipuram parliamentary constituency, while Dharapuram is in Tiruppur district in western Tamil Nadu.

Why are these by-elections being held?

These by-elections are being held following the resignations of K. Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabama. They had won the assembly elections earlier this year on AIADMK tickets from Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively, but later joined the TVK. In that election, Kumaravel defeated the TVK candidate in Madurantakam by 7,194 votes. Sathyabama won in Dharapuram, defeating her nearest DMK rival by 16,727 votes.

Their defection has put both constituencies at the center of a battle for party loyalty and electoral support. TVK has fielded these two former AIADMK MLAs from their respective constituencies. The AIADMK has nominated Kanitha Sampath from Madurantakam and Bhanumathi from Dharapuram to retain these seats under its party banner. Voting took place on October 6 after a vigorous campaign by both ruling party and opposition leaders.