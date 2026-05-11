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With folded hands and hugs, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets predecessor MK Stalin in Chennai | Watch video

With folded hands and hugs, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets predecessor MK Stalin in Chennai | Watch video

Newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay met former CM and DMK supremo MK Stalin at the former's residence in Chennai on Monday. The event saw Stalin's son and former Deputy CM Udhayanidhi in attendance as well.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay met his predecessor MK Stalin on Monday. Image Credit: @mkstalin/X

Newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met his predecessor, MK Stalin, along with his son and former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Monday, just a day after taking oath following his victory in the Assembly elections.

The meeting began with Stalin welcoming Vijay at his Chennai residence, as the two leaders shared greetings and a warm hug. Udhayanidhi greeted Vijay with a handshake and a hug upon his arrival.

The meeting was significant as it marked the first interaction between Vijay and senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders after he became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu under the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government.

Videos of the meeting were seen circulating online. While Vijay was seen dressed in a black suit, greeting the DMK chief with folded hands. Stalin responded in kind before the two shook hands and shared a hug ahead of entering the Alwarpet residence. During the meeting, Vijay and Stalin also exchanged silk shawls and bouquets as a mark of mutual respect.

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#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin and former Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin at their residence. (Source: DMK) pic.twitter.com/xsmH7uzoeZ — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

The DMK chief later took to X, saying he congratulated Vijay during the meeting and also shared a few words of advice with the newly appointed Chief Minister.

“Honourable Mr. Vijay, who has assumed the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, met me with political courtesy and received my greetings. I extended to him my heartfelt congratulations as well as my advice,” Stalin said.

Vijay’s TVK to prove its majority

The visit comes just a few days before a crucial floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on May 13, where the newly-elected TVK government is set to prove its majority in the House. Interestingly, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League, and the Left parties backing Vijay’s government are also allies in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led front.

Tamil Nadu ministers’ oath-taking ceremony

In the oath-taking ceremony of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government, all MLAs of the State Legislative Assembly took oath as members of the House on Monday. Among those sworn in were prominent leaders such as Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with Tamil Nadu ministers including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj and KA Sengottaiyan.

In his first speech after being sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay expressed his will to run a “transparent government”, noting that he would perform all actions “openly.” He also accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state’s treasury.

Also Read: ‘I believe you too will soon learn’: How former Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wished Vijay on becoming new CM

“After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women,” CM Vijay said.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam registered a major victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the Assembly. Although TVK fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, the party secured support from several other parties, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), enabling Vijay to form the government in the state.

With inputs from ANI

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