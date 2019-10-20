New Delhi: The chief minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday received an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Letters) from Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai, stated news agency ANI.

Having received the degree, the chief minister was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “It’s a special opportunity to participate in a convocation programme. My responsibilities are more now after getting a doctorate.” Further, Palamiswami reinstated the importance of education and asked the students to concentrate on studies, especially the life skills which makes them perfect.

“We are urging the central government to start new medical colleges in six districts in the state,” said the Tamil Nadu chief minister, as per news agency ANI. It must be noted that Edappadi K Palaniswami took charge as the state’s Chief Minister from February 2017.