Tamil Nadu Lockdown: Amidst a spur of coronavirus cases in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday rules out the possibility of a lockdown extension. The state government eased the existing statewide shutdown on Monday. Also Read - German Court Lifts COVID-19 Lockdown Near Meat Plant

Speaking at the inauguration of 750-bed high-tech COVID-19 diagnostic and isolation facility at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Technology in Guindy, Chennai, he reassured people that the government is taking all necessary precautions to prevent further transmission of the disease. Also Read - Odisha Lockdown Extension News: Complete Shutdown For 5 Days in Ganjam District From July 9

“Tamil Nadu has not entered the community transmission phase, people should co-operate with the government in this battle against COVID-19,” CM Palaniswami said. Also Read - Robot to The Rescue: Robotic Trolley 'Gollar' Serves Medicines, Food at Quarantine Ward in Mumbai

Notably, Tamil Nadu has seen a slight drop in the number of COVID-19 cases during the lockdown period and the recovery rate in the state rose to 57.85 per cent.

Palaniswami indicated that it was not feasible to indefinitely extend restrictions considering the economy and the livelihood of people.

“Livelihood is a very big challenge. The government has to see livelihood as well,” he said, adding that on the spread of the deadly virus has to be reined in while ensuring people’s livelihood opportunities do not get restrained.

“In Chennai, through the intense lockdown, we are seeing a reduction in the spread of the virus in a phased manner,” he said,

Outlining the government initiatives like fever camps and door to door surveys in Chennai as well as other hotspots in Tamil Nadu, CM Palaniswami noted that such measures have paid off and ensured that the virus spread “is under control”.

As of Tuesday, 3,616 cases and 65 deaths were reported in a single day in Tamil Nadu, taking the total tally of CIVD-19 cases to 1,18,594. Meanwhile, the death toll in the state topped 1,636.