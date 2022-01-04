Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched the Special Pongal package to 2.15 crore ration card holders and Sri Lankan Tamils living in Rehabilitation camps to enable them to celebrate the harvest festival this month.Also Read - 5 Indian States With Highest COVID Spike You MUST Avoid Travelling For Next Few Months

Stalin launched the distribution of the Pongal package, containing 20 grocery items, at an event held at the State Secretariat. According to the reports, 2,15,48,060 family cardholders and Lankan Tamil families will receive these hampers.



The gift hampers will have 20 essential items including raw rice, jaggery, cashew, resins, moong dal, ghee, turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander, mustard, cumin, tamarind, cardamom, urad dhal, Bengal gram, wheat flour, rava, and salt.

Unlike last year, when the AIADMK government provided a cash component of Rs 2,500 to each card holders, this year, the DMK regime, which came to power In May last year, did not announce any cash component as part of the pongal gift hamper pack.

Pongal Festival:

Pongal is a multi-day harvest festival of South India, particularly in the Tamil community. It is observed at the start of the month Tai according to Tamil solar calendar. The festival is dedicated to the Sun god, the Surya, and corresponds to Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival under many regional names celebrated throughout India.

The Pongal festival is celebrated with a lot of fervour and gaiety in Tamil Nadu. The households prepare Pongal, a sweet delicacy made of rice, milk and jaggery and the festival would last for four days and culminate with ‘Kaanum Pongal (sight seeing).