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Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay takes big call before assuming office, resigns from THIS assembly seat

Tamil Nadu CM ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay takes big call before assuming office, resigns from THIS assembly seat

Actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu CM-designate ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay has taken a significant decision before officially assuming office, resigning from his assembly seat of Tiruchirappalli East constituency amid growing political attention.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister | Image: ANI

Chennai: In a big step before assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Joseph Vijay, on Sunday, submitted his resignation letter from the post of Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Tiruchirappalli East constituency. As per reports, Ministers KA Sengottaiyan and P Venkataramanan met the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, Dr K Srinivasan and handed over the resignation letter of the new Tamil Nadu CM. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent step taken by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Joseph Vijay.

Why Tamil Nadu CM ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay resigned from Tiruchirappalli East assembly seat?

CM Vijay won from the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East assembly seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu election, as a candidate can hold only one seat at a time if elected from both, according to the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951.

TVK chief Vijay sworn in as 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Earlier today, TVK chief Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and took office at the secretariat located in the historic Fort George in Chennai. After being sworn in, Vijay emphasised that his government would mark the “new beginning” and era of “real, secular and social justice.”

Also read: ‘Vijay will always be special to me’: Trisha Krishnan once praised Tamil Nadu CM, calling him ‘amazing’

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Addressing a gathering at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Vijay stressed that he would “repay the debt” of the people after leaving behind his cinema career, adding that he doesn’t come from a “royal family” but portrays himself as a common family member of the Tamil Nadu public.

Also read: ‘Will not deceive by false promises, I am like you’: What Thalapathy Vijay said in his maiden speech as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

“I know very well about the minds of normal and common people and what life is like for someone; I was born to an ordinary assistant director. I do not come from a royal family. I am just like your son, your daughter, your elder brother, or your younger brother–that is how I see myself. And it was because you saw me that way that you gave me such a great place in the cinema,” said Vijay.

Vijay spoke candidly about the “hardships and humiliations” faced during his transition into the political arena, thanking his supporters for treating his pain as their own.

(With inputs from agencies)

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