Good news for Tamil Nadu employees: CM Vijay announces 15 days paternity leave for male employees

The decision comes in response to demands from government employees for formal paternity leave provisions.

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Tamil Nadu government has announced 15 days paternity leave. File image/PTI

Tamil Nadu government led by CM Joseph Vijay announced on Thursday that the state will provide 15 days of paternity leave for its male employees. While female employees get 365 days of maternity leave, the same was not applicable for male employees uptil now.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced the introduction of paternity leave for male employees working in the Tamil Nadu Government for the first time. While female government employees in Tamil Nadu are currently entitled to 365 days of maternity leave, the government has received requests from male government employees seeking the introduction of paternity leave. The period surrounding childbirth is extremely important for both the mother and the child. During this time, the father’s support is essential not only in providing physical and emotional support to the mother but also in taking care of the newborn. — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

According to reports, the official order allows eligible employees to avail themselves of 15 days of paternity leave either up to 15 days before the expected date of delivery or within six months of the child’s birth.

The policy aims to enable fathers to support their spouses during childbirth and provide essential physical and emotional care to both the mother and the newborn. The decision follows requests from government employees seeking formal paternity leave provisions.

With this decision, Tamil Nadu joins states such as Kerala, Sikkim and Haryana, which have also introduced paternity leave provisions for government employees. The move is expected to benefit working fathers across the State government workforce while strengthening family support during the crucial early months of a child’s life.