Chennai: Following a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the state government imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays starting from today (January 9). According to the guidelines, emergency services will continue to function as usual while public transport will not be allowed. The state government said people have been permitted to travel during the complete lockdown to attend family functions including weddings by producing invitations.

The Tamil Nadu government had also introduced a night curfew from Thursday to contain the spread of the pandemic. It said that only 100 persons would be allowed at the marriage functions. The state government permitted restaurants to operate food delivery services on the Sunday lockdown which restricted non-essential activities and gathering of people.

On Saturday, fresh COVID-19 cases breached the grim 10,000 mark in Tamil Nadu as it added 10,978 infections, pushing the caseload to 27,87,391, while the toll mounted to 36,843 with 10 more fatalities, the health department said. The last time when Tamil Nadu reported over 10,000 cases was in April 18, 2021 when it added 10,723 new cases. Nearly half of the new Covid-19 cases reported today were contributed by Chennai with 5,098 infections, followed by Chengalpet 1,332. As many as 14 districts reported new cases in triple digits, while Ariyalur recorded the least with four infections.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had appealed to the people of the state to be vigilant and inoculate themselves at the earliest. He also urged the people to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, including wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing and washing of hands regularly to prevent the spread of the infection.

Tamil Nadu: What’s allowed, what’s not during Sunday lockdown