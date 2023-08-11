Home

Tamil Nadu Cops Found 656 SIM Cards Linked To Single Aadhaar: Here’s How To Check Which Phone Numbers Are Linked To Yours

ASTR found that as many as 658 SIM cards were registered using a single Aadhaar cards as photo id proof in the Tamil Nadu’s Vijaywada district.

New Delhi: The Cybercrime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police unearthed a shocking scam wherein over 650 SIM cards were found linked to a single Aadhaar card. The matter came to light after the Department Of Telecommunications (DoT) used an Artificial Intelligence-powered toolkit to find the discrepancy. Following the revelation, the cops launched a probe and during investigation it was revealed that a single Aadhaar card was used as photo identity proof for as many as 658 mobile numbers.

The DoT used the ASTR (Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition Powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification), software which detects SIM card fraud and also blocks the numbers under fake or fraudulent identity proofs. ASTR takes images submitted as identity proof from telecom operators and detects if any SIM card is registered with false details.

In the above mentioned case, the ASTR found that as many as 658 SIM cards were registered using a single Aadhaar cards as photo id proof in the Tamil Nadu’s Vijaywada district. Further probe revealed that all the SIM cards were registered in the name of Polukonda Naveen, a distributor who dispenses SIM cards to shops and other kiosks which sell SIMs to users.

The cybercrime wing has blocked around 25,135 SIM cards across Tamil Nadu in the past four months, a police official said.

Scams related to multiple mobile numbers linked to a single Aadhaar identity is prevalent across the country and may often land the owner in trouble. However, there’s an easy method to check what mobile numbers are linked to your Aadhaar card.

Here’s how:

Visit Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) portal, a website that allows subscribers to find out what mobile numbers are registered using their Aadhaar card. However, your mobile number must be linked to your Aadhaar number.

Enter your mobile number and type the One-Time-Password (OTP) received on your phone.

Hit submit and all mobile numbers that have been registered using your Aadhaar card will be displayed on the portal.

