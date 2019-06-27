New Delhi: The three suspects of ISIS module who were arrested last week in Coimbatore has been sent to 5-day police custody today.

They were suspected of planning an attack on the public, intelligence officials, churches, temples, mosques, and other religious places in Coimbatore.

The trio identified as Mohammed Hussain, Shahjahan and Sheik Safiullah reportedly wanted to eliminate people who were against the jihadi ideology.

There were reports that they used to circulate pamphlets in Tamil to “radicalise” youngsters and form their own module inspired by the global terror front.

Coimbatore: Three persons of ISIS module arrested and remanded to judicial custody till 28th June. FIR registered. They are suspected of planning an attack on public, intelligence officials, churches, temples, mosques, & other religious places in Coimbatore — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Police had also registered an FIR against them. In the FIR, it was mentioned that the trio was “inspired” by ISIS and have been constantly watching the videos of the terror outfit.

“Moreover, the trio has been working overtime to create a wedge between sections of the society by creating a fear psychosis in the city by killing people in terror attacks,” the FIR reportedly reads.

On June 13, the National Investigation Agency(NIA) had arrested the alleged mastermind of ISIS Tamil Nadu module.

During the searches, the agency seized 14 mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, 10 pen drives, three laptops, six memory cards, four hard disc drives, an internet dongle and 13 CDs/DVDs, besides one dagger, an electric baton, 300 air-gun pellets and a large number of incriminating documents, the NIA said in a statement.

(With Inputs from Agencies)