New Delhi: In a grim milestone, Tamil Nadu on Friday crossed the one-lakh mark in number of people infected by coronavirus so far. The state registered 4,329 cases and 64 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total virus tally in the state stands at o 1,02,721, and the death toll at 1,385. Also Read - Gautam Buddh Nagar News: COVID-19 Helpline in Noida Receives Around 400 Calls Daily

On the positive side, 2,357 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking the total number of COVID-19 cured to 58,378. Also Read - Sam Curran Tests Negative For COVID-19, Confirms ECB

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 42,955. Also Read - How COVID-19 Virus Damages The Endocrine System

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 5,053.

With the government ramping up testing, 35,028 samples were tested today, pushing the count to 12,70,720.

Chennai continued to head the COVID-19 infection table with 2,082 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 64,689. The active cases in the city stands at 23,581.

Sixty-five people who tested positive today are returnees from various locations, according to the bulletin.

(With inputs)