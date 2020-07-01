New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took over the case of custodial deaths of father-son duo in Tamil Nadu and arrested two policemen – Sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghuganesh – on charges of murder. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Boiler Blast: CM Palaniswami Announces Rs 3 Lakh ex-Gratia For Kins of Victims

Thoothukoodi Sub-inspector Raghuganesh, the primary accused in the murder of Jayaraj and Fenix, was the first to be remanded to custody as soon as the CBI took over the case. Interestingly, the central probe agency amended the two FIRs filed against the cops to include murder charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Also Read - Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths: NHRC Issues Notice TN DGP, IGP, Thoothukudi Police Over Jayaraj-Fenix Case

According to reports, 12 special teams of the CBI are on the lookout to nab the remaining accused. A total of six people have been booked on grounds of the horrific murder of the father-son duo who were thrashed at a police station in Thoothukoodi (Tuticorin) district in Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Tuticorin Deaths: Shocked Rajinikanth Demands Justice for The Father-son Duo, Says Police Officers Involved Should Not be Spared

Meanwhile, a female head constable, who turned out to be a key witness against the gruesome police brutality has asked for protection as she feared that her safety was vital at this juncture.

The incident happened on June 19, when 59-year-old P Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks (Fenix) were picked up by the Sathankulam police in Thoothukoodi district for allegedly violating lockdown guidelines by keeping their cellphone shop open over business hours. They died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23.

The incident blew up on social media platforms when the news of their death broke out on June 23. It triggered a nation-wide furore after the relatives alleged that they were brutally thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

Eyewitnesses had alleged that they were stripped naked, their knees were smashed and their chest hair was ripped out. They further claimed that the cops inserted metal objects into the victims’ rectum leaving them bleeding till their lungis had to be changed seven times in about 5 hours.

The allegations of the severe police brutality were later confirmed in the autopsy reports.