New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday issued a notification and handed over the Tuticorin case related to the custodial deaths of father-son duo Jayaraj and Fenix to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Tamil Nadu government had earlier told the Madras High Court that it wanted to let the CBI take over the case of custodial deaths.

Following Chief Minister K Palaniswami's letter to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a probe by the Central agency into the deaths of Jeyaraj and Bennicks, "the Central government has now issued a notification (on CBI taking over the investigation into the case)," an official release in Chennai stated.

Currently, the CB-CID was handling the case as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The CB-CID arrested five police personnel so far, including an inspector.

The incident dates back to June 19, when 59-year-old P Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks (Fenix) were picked up by the Sathankulam police in Thoothukoodi district of Tamil Nadu for allegedly violating lockdown guidelines by keeping their cellphone shop open over business hours.

They were brutally thrashed while in custody, post mortem reports and eye-witnesses revealed. Eyewitnesses had also alleged that they were stripped naked, their knees were smashed and their chest hair was ripped out. They further claimed that the cops inserted metal objects into the victims’ rectum leaving them bleeding till their lungis had to be changed seven times in about 5 hours.

The duo died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23.

The incident blew up on social media platforms when the news of their death broke out on June 23. It triggered a nation-wide furore after the relatives came upfront regarding the harassment at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

