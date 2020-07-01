New Delhi: Shortly after superstar-tuned-politician Rajinikanth demanded justice for the death of Jayaraj and Fenix, the National Human Rights Council (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Thoothukudi SP, Tamil Nadu DGP as well as the Inspector-General of Prisons in Tamil Nadu, seeking a report on the gruesome custodial deaths of father-son duo Jayaraj and Jenix. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Tragedy: 6 Dead, 17 Injured in Explosion at Neyveli Lignite Power Plant Boiler, 2nd Blast in 2 Months

The NHRC has demanded a clear report on the incident within six weeks time, following which seek personal appearance of the concerned authorities for an explanation.

The case relates to a shocking incident that happened on June 19, when 59-year-old P Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks (Fenix) were picked up by the Sathankulam police in Tuticorin district for allegedly violating lockdown guidelines by keeping their cellphone shop open over business hours. They died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23.

The incident blew up on social media platforms, triggering a nation-wide furore after the relatives alleged that they were brutally thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

Eyewitnesses also alleged that they were stripped naked, their knees were smashed and their chest hair was ripped out. They further claimed that the cops inserted metal objects into the victims’ rectum leaving them bleeding till their lungis had to be changed seven times in about 5 hours.