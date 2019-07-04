Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin‘s son and actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday was appointed as the secretary of the party’s youth wing for Tamil Nadu, stated news agency ANI. Stalin’s son replaced former MLA Vellakoil MP Saminathan, who was appointed to the post after Stalin stepped down as the secretary of the youth wing.

General Secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) K Anbazhagan said in a press release, “Mr Saminathan has been relieved and Mr Udhayanidhi has been appointed as per Rule 18 and 19 of the party.” The DMK party on Thursday stated in its official Twitter handle that the General Secretary of the Association has announced the appointment of Udhayanidhi Stalin as the party’s Secretary of State for Youth Affairs.

Reacting to the news, Tamil Nadu textiles and handlooms minister and veteran AIADMK leader OS Manian claimed that the DMK party is following ‘anti-Dravidian’ principles. A report quoted Manian as saying, “We are seeing many senior most DMK leaders are saluting Udhayanidhi. These are absolutely anti-Dravidian principles. AIADMK is the only party where a common man could become CM.”

A senior DMK leader was quoted by a leading daily as saying, “It’s not a question of nepotism. Politically, Udhayanidhi Stalin has proved his mettle like his father Stalin… he campaigned extensively in the recently held elections. He should be rewarded for his work.”

The actor-cum-producer of Tamil movies Udhayanidhi came into active politics in the year 2016. Currently, he is the Managing Director of Murasoli Trust that runs DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli.

The DMK-led alliance, which included the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), won 37 of the 38 seats in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the DMK party had moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing of its plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs for voting against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami in a 2017 confidence motion.

(With Agency inputs)