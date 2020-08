Tamil Nadu E-Pass News: The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led TN government has announced a slew of relaxations for inter-district travel. In a press statement issued on Friday, the state government said that from August 17 (Monday) e-passes will be approved for anyone who needs it for important purposes. At present, e-passes can be applied only for medical emergencies, marriages and deaths. Also Read - New Zealand Extends Lockdown in Auckland For 12 Days Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

E-passes will be approved immediately if an applicant is applying with his/her phone numbers and details of Aadhaar card or ration cards. The Chief Minister in the the latest statement asserted that the current method of issuing e-passes with phone numbers has helped district authorities in tracking those who traveled between the districts and trace their contacts if they test positive for COVID-19.

The development comes a day after the Opposition including DMK President M K Stalin asked the AIADMK government not to create an "artificial barrier" for travel by people and demanded immediate cancellation of the e-pass system for inter- district journey.

Citing news reports on alleged corruption in issuance of e-pass in places including Chennai, he said, “extending the system and hassling people is inhuman and counter-productive.” Since March 25, people could not make inter-district journeys even for emergencies and they were being harassed, he alleged. When the Central government itself has announced that e-pass is not compulsory, the “AIADMK government continuing to have it with an ulterior motive will not be a solution for the affected people,” the DMK president stated.