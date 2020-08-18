New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami last week announced that e-passes will be made available for inter-district and inter-state travel during the lockdown from August 17. Earlier, e-passes were issued only for medical emergencies, marriages and deaths. Also Read - COVID-19 Clusters Erupt at US Universities as Semester Begins; Global Cases Top 21.8 Million | Key Points

"I appeal to people to apply for e-pass and travel only for journeys that are unavoidable," the chief minister had said and urged the public to cooperate with the government by following the COVID-19 norms to help prevent the virus spread.

How to apply for E-pass:

Step 1: Visit https://tnepass.tnega.org, the official website of the TN govt for applying an e-pass.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and the captcha to receive an OTP.

Step 3: Enter the OTP you received

Step 4: You will be directed to a page where you will be see various options such as — e-pass for travel via road (private vehicles), business round trip, guest workers from other states etc.

Step 5: Select the type of pass that you want

Step 6: Fill in the required details –name, address, range of travel (inter-district/inter-state), duration of travel and others.

Step 5: Provide the required documents for the travel. In case of a medical emergency, you will be asked to submit medical records or for wedding, an invitation card will be needed.

Step 6: Verification will be completed, once the details are given.

Step 7: E-pass will be processed after the submission of both documents and ID proof

To avail the e-pass, travelers will be asked to present Aadhar Card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle license and employment ID.

How to Check TN epass Status

Visit the official page tnepass.tnega.org

Enter your mobile number and click send OTP

You will see a list of submitted applications

Click on the application number or download the curfew pass

Documents required for applying TN epass?

Aadhar Card/ Voter ID Card

PAN Card

Address Proof of the applicant

Vehicle Licence

Employment ID