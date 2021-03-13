Tamil Nadu Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. The upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6, while the counting will take place on May 2. Keep a tab on india.com for latest updates on Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021. Also Read - Trains to be Diverted to And From Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu | Here's Full List of Diverted Trains

Yesterday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had released its list of all 173 candidates for the Tamil Nadu polls. Party chief MK Stalin will contest Tamil Nadu elections from Kolathur constituency and his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut by contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment in the metropolis.

Many sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam have been retained for contesting the upcoming polls.

The DMK has been out of power since 2011 and it is leaving no stone unturned to storm back to power.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to release its candidate list for Kerala elections. Kerala will go to polls in a single phase on April 6, 2021.