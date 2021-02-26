Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Dates Announcement Today: The Election Commission of India will today at 4:30 PM announce the poll schedule for Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, expected to be held in April-May this year. The Election Commission will also announce the dates for assembly polls elections in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry. The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm today to declare the poll schedule for the upcoming Tamil Nadu election 2021. It must be noted that the term for the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly will come to an end on May 24, 2021. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force in Tamil Nadu Nadu following the announcement of dates. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Dates in 4 States, Puducherry to be Announced Today: Election Commission Presser at 4:30 PM

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: All you need to know

1) Tamil Nadu election 2021 will be conducted to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

2) The incumbent Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be AIADMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate. The party has formed a steering committee of 11 members for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021. The team comprises Ministers Dindigul C Sreenivasan, P Thangamani, S P Velumani among others.

3) The Tamil Nadu election 2021 will also see an active entry of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and Tamil actor Kamal Haasan into politics.

4) The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu yesterday held talks with its ally the Congress on sharing of seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

5) Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao were part of the delegation that arrived in Chennai to negotiate the seat-sharing with the DMK.

6) The DMK’s number dropped to 97 from 100 owing to the deaths of K P P Samy, S Kathavarayan and J Anbazhagan last year.

7) The Congress accounts for 7 legislators in the House which also has an independent and a lone IUML member.

