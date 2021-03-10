TN Election 2021: MK Stalin’s party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is likely to announce its candidate list today. DMK will field candidates on 186 out of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in single phase on April 6. The counting will take place on May 2. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Actor Vijayakanth's DMDK Walks Out of AIADMK-BJP Alliance

The DMK had yesterday inked a pact with Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, a western Tamil Nadu-based outfit which would contest in three Assembly segments on the Dravidian party’s ”Rising Sun” symbol.

By finalising the electoral deal, DMK has concluded seat sharing with allies including the Congress, stealing a march on arch rival, the ruling AIADMK which is expected to announce a poll deal for smaller allies. In total, 60 segments have been set apart for allies by the DMK.

Of these 60 segments, Vaiko-led MDMK and four smaller parties would contest on the Rising Sun symbol which works out to a total of 12 segments and in effect these dozen seats would also be regarded officially as DMK”s constituencies.

The DMK has been out of power since 2011 and it is leaving no stone unturned to storm back to power.

In addition to KMDK, other smaller parties, the Aadhi Tamizhar Peravai, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi and Makkal Viduthalai Katchi have got one seat each from DMK