Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress have finalised their seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021. The DMK has alloted 25 seats to Congress in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. The deal was inked at 10 AM today. Congress will also contest from the Lok Sabha seat of Kanyakumari for Tamil Nadu by-election.

“We have signed a seat-sharing agreement with DMK. Congress will contest in 25 assembly seats and in the byelection to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat,” Tamil Nadu Congress Chief KS Alagiri confirmed.

Further, Congress in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao lashed out at the BJP saying that they want to kill all opposition parties and have “one party-one man rule” in the country. “BJP by entering into an alliance with AIADMK, its intention is to finish off AIADMK. They want to kill all opposition parties and have ‘one party-one man rule’ in the country. Congress, DMK, Left, VCK will sweep these elections.”

The DMK has spent 10 years in the opposition. It is now eyeing to return to power in Tamil Nadu Assembly. The DMK had Friday allotted six seats to ally Communist Party of India for the April 6 Assembly poll even as another partner Congress vowed to put up a fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the party workers high.

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released its first list of six candidates for the Tamil Nadu elections 2021. CM Edapaddi K Palaniswamy will contest the elections from Edapaddi, while his deputy, O Panneerselvam has been fielded from Bodinayakanur constituency.

Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively. MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections for 234 seats will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.