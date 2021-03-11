TN Election 2021: For the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has finalised the seats for its allies- Indian Union Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazham (MDMK), and three other parties. MK Stalin’s DMK is still in the talks with Congress, VCK, CPI, and CPI(M) to finalise their seats. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK Candidate List Likely to be Announced Today

The MDMK will contest from six seats on DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol. These seats are Sattur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (Reserved), Madurantakam (Reserved) and Ariyalur seats, The News Minute reported.

The Indian Union Muslim League has been allotted 3 constituencies. The party will contest from Kadaiyanallur, Vaniyambadi and Chidambaram seats, the report further added.

DMK’s other ally Adi Thamizhar Peravai has been allotted Avinashi constituency. The All India Forward bloc has received Usilampatti.

Makkal Viduthalai Katchi has been given Nilakottai seat.

The DMK has been out of power since 2011 and it is leaving no stone unturned to storm back to power.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting will take place on May 2.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK on Wednesday released the list of 171 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The PMK and BJP in AIADMK led alliance to contest in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively. (Read full story here)