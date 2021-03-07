Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress are likely to finalise a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021. A report by India Today said that DMK may allot 25 seats to Congress in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. The deal is likely to be inked at 10 AM, the report added. An announcement on numbers may follow following the finalization of the deal. Also Read - AIADMK Releases First List of Six Candidates For Tamil Nadu Election 2021, CM to Contest From Edappadi | Full List Here

Congress may also get to face the polls from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats from Kanyakumari.

The DMK has spent 10 years in the opposition. It is eyeing to return to power in Tamil Nadu Assembly. The DMK had Friday allotted six seats to ally Communist Party of India for the April 6 Assembly poll even as another partner Congress vowed to put up a fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the party workers high.

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released its first list of six candidates for the Tamil Nadu elections 2021. CM Edapaddi K Palaniswamy will contest the elections from Edapaddi, while his deputy, O Panneerselvam has been fielded from Bodinayakanur constituency.

Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively. MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections for 234 seats will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.