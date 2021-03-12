Tamil Nadu Polls: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is likely to release its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu election 2021. Notably, the DMK has almost sealed its seat-sharing deals with its allies and is eyeing to dethrone the ruling AIADMK and stage a comeback in the state. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK Finalises Seats For Its 5 Allies | Check Details

According to reports, the DMK has finalised the seats for its allies- Indian Union Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazham (MDMK), and three other parties. The MDMK will field candidates from six seats on DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol. These seats are Sattur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (Reserved), Madurantakam (Reserved) and Ariyalur seats, The News Minute reported.

The Indian Union Muslim League has bagged 3 constituencies. The party will contest from Kadaiyanallur, Vaniyambadi and Chidambaram seats, the report further added. DMK’s other ally Adi Thamizhar Peravai has been allotted Avinashi constituency. The All India Forward bloc has received Usilampatti.

Makkal Viduthalai Katchi has been given Nilakottai seat.

A report by The Hindu stated that the DMK has also finalised constituencies for the Congress and Left parties (CPI, CPI-M). According to the agreement, the CPI-M has been allotted Tirupparankundram, Dindigul and Kovilpatt seats and the reserved constituencies of Gandarvakottai, Harur and Kilvelur.

The DMK has been out of power since 2011 and it is leaving no stone unturned to storm back to power.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting will take place on May 2.