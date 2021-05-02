Chennai: All eyes are set on counting of votes for Tamil Nadu election 2021, which will see a tight contest between the ruling AIADMK which is in alliance with BJP and MK Stalin-led DMK. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM amid tight security. The initial trends are expected by 10 AM while the complete picture will only be known by the evening. In the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, a party needs to have a majority mark of 118 to emerge a winner. Further, the vote counting for bye-election to the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat held on April 6 will also be done today. Most exit polls have predicted a smooth victory for DMK that looks set to make a comeback to the corridors of power after 10 years and dethrone the ruling AIADMK. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government earlier said complete lockdown will be there on counting day but movement/transport of officials, political party functionaries, counting agents, and others will be allowed. Stay tuned to india.com for complete LIVE coverage on Tamil Nadu election results 2021. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Exit Poll: Stalin's DMK to Storm Back to Power With 173 Seats, Say Predictions | Highlights