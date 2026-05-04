Home

News

Tamil Nadu Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins soon, MK Stalins DMK faces Palaniswamis AIADMK, Annamalai (BJP) & superstar Vijays TVK challenge

live

Tamil Nadu Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins soon, MK Stalin’s DMK faces Palaniswami’s AIADMK, Annamalai (BJP) & superstar Vijay’s TVK challenge

Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: All live updates on the polling results of the state will be updated here in detail.

Tamil Nadu Election Results LIVE Updates

Tamil Nadu Election Results LIVE Updates: The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections took place on April 23, 2026, to choose all 234 members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Vote counting is scheduled for May 4, 2026. The state recorded an 85.1% voter turnout, marking the highest ever in an assembly election. As votes for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 will be counted on May 4 across the state, the EC on Saturday said a three-tier security system will be in place at counting centres. Most importantly, the CEO Officer Archana Patnaik said counting will begin at 8.00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 AM.

Details on Round-wise results of all Assembly constituencies

“Round-wise results of all Assembly constituencies will be announced by the concerned Returning Officer (RO) using the public address system at the respective centre, and the same will be reflected in the ECINET app.”

It is the one-stop digital platform for all election-related information and services.

“A total of 10,545 personnel have been deployed for counting duty, supported by 4,624 micro-observers to ensure transparency and integrity of the process,” she added.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Chief Electoral in a statement, said that the first tier—a security perimeter extending 100 metres around each counting centre has been established. Entry within this zone will be strictly restricted to authorised personnel, she added.

Patnaik said the second tier, comprising the entry gates of the counting premises, will be secured by the State Armed Police.

Tamil Nadu Election Results: What were the Exit Poll Predictions?

Most exit polls suggest that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance is likely to remain in power. However, some forecasts point to a growing presence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

Also read: FOR FULL COVERAGE: ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

Tamil Nadu Election Results: Where to Check Official Results

Voters are encouraged to follow only reliable and official platforms for accurate results, as multiple digital sources will provide live updates throughout the counting process.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, Sayantika Banerjee and more, list of celebrities contesting the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu 2026 elections

Tamil Nadu Election Results LIVE Updates: All the updates regarding the counting of votes will be updated here at India.com

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.