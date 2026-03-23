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Tamil Nadu elections: NDA seals seat-sharing deal for upcoming assembly polls, AIADMK to contest on 178 seats; check details here

Tamil Nadu elections: NDA seals seat-sharing deal for upcoming assembly polls, AIADMK to contest on 178 seats; check details here

The National Democratic Alliance NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. AIADMK is set to contest 178 seats, with the BJP eyeing 27 seats out of the

AIADMK is set to contest 178 seats, with the BJP eyeing 27 seats out of the total 234 seats.

The National Democratic Alliance NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. AIADMK is set to contest 178 seats, with the BJP eyeing 27 seats out of the total 234 seats.

“Our alliance is an alliance of victory. We will form a government this time. We travel to Delhi to hold discussions, but the DMK is spreading false information about us. Talks concluded smoothly. Our alliance partners held a discussion today and, by today, seat allocation of smaller parties will also be decided,” AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said during a press conference held to announce the seat-sharing deal between the allies.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Chennai | AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Union Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal, state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dinakaran at… pic.twitter.com/4G4ojxnSyo — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026

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