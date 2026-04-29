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Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Will it be a second chance for DMK or Vijays TVK will outdo traditional parties?

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Will it be a second chance for DMK or Vijay’s TVK will outdo traditional parties?

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 85.05 percent, the highest ever recorded in an assembly election since independence. Previously, the highest voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was 78.29 percent (in the 2011 assembly elections).

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Will it be a second chance for DMK or Vijay's TVK will outdo traditional parties? (AI image)

Tamil Nadu witnessed a high-voltage electoral battle on April 23. Voting concluded in all 234 assembly constituencies, with a voter turnout of 85.05 percent. According to poll pundits, this reflects strong voter participation in one of the most closely watched elections in the state in recent years. The election marked a significant shift from the traditional Dravidian two-party dominance, evolving into a multi-cornered contest involving the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), the AIADMK-led NDA, actor Vijay’s Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). But, will high voting percentage bring ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, back to power for a second consecutive term.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: 234 constituencies witness over 84 per cent voting, CEC calls it ‘highest ever’

Adding a new dimension to this contest is Vijay’s TVK, which is contesting all 234 seats. It aims to convert its growing popularity, especially among the youth, into electoral advantage. Will he be successful?

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Why did K Annamalai decide not to contest polls… Is there any connection with PM Modi?

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